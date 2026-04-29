India News | After Kejriwal, AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak Refuses to Appear Before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Delhi, Durgesh Pathak, on Wednesday wrote to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, stating that he would not appear before the court in the excise policy case, the party stated.

Following AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Durgesh Pathak said, "I stand with Arvind Kejriwal. I am unable to appear in this case. No lawyer will appear on my behalf either."

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The AAP convenor had stated that he would neither appear in person nor be represented by a lawyer in the Delhi High Court proceedings related to the excise policy case, alleging bias and conflict of interest.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also refused to be represented by any lawyer in the matter and expressed a lack of faith in receiving justice.

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On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial, amid his announcement of a boycott in the Delhi Excise Policy case proceedings.

Kejriwal was accompanied by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi, and other party leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said he respects the judiciary and the legal system, noting that he has received bail from courts in earlier matters.

The AAP leader further said he was compelled to undertake "satyagrah" under certain circumstances, which he has detailed in a letter addressed to Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma.

"It is a matter related to the court. We respect the courts and the legal system of our country because the judiciary acquitted us and also granted us bail. I am having to do this 'satyagrah' due to some circumstances which have emerged now. I have expressed these circumstances in my letter to the judge," he said.

AAP has alleged Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma's ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said that a conflict of interest arises as both of her children work for the central government. (ANI)

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