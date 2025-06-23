Agartala, Jun 23 (PTI) Tripura on Monday became a fully literate state, the third in the country to achieve this milestone after Mizoram and Goa. The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Education at an event held at Rabindra Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Speaking at the event, Saha called the achievement a historic and proud moment for Tripura.

"After Mizoram and Goa, Tripura is now the third fully literate state in the Union of India. I congratulate all those who contributed to this mission," he added.

Asserting that literacy is a key factor for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, Saha said the persons who got rid of illiteracy must continue "reading and writing" to upgrade their skills for the benefit of the country.

Director of the Adult Literacy Department, Ministry of Education, Preeti Meena, praised the state for its strong efforts.

"Tripura today became a fully literate state. The Centre has set a goal to make India fully literate by 2030. In Tripura, we identified 23,184 illiterate adults and provided them with support to help achieve this goal," she said.

Meena exhorted the state government to focus on continued education for those who became fully literate by encouraging them to read and write and also push for skill development and digital education.

Tripura's Education Department Special Secretary Raval H. Kumar thanked the central government for its support, especially in terms of logistics and funding, which helped the state achieve this significant accomplishment.

