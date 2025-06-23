Dholpur, June 23: A woman and her 11-month-old son were killed allegedly by her kin here as she eloped and married a man outside her caste, police said on Monday. Twinkle (22) was found dead near an FCI godown while the body of her son Rudra was found near railway tracks June 17, they said. A slip found in a bag near the woman's body led the police to a mobile number, through which they contacted her husband Deepak, from Agra, who is currently residing in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said Twinkle had eloped with Deepak around two years ago and the couple had been living in Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh. She had married Deepak against her famil's will, leading her minor brother and brother-in-law Mithun to plot the murder, they added. Kannauj Shocker: Youth Shoots Partner to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

On June 15, her 16-year-old brother lured Twinkle from Hoshangabad under the pretext of visiting family and brought her to Dholpur by train. In Dholpur, Mithun met them and they took her to a secluded location.

"The two then allegedly slit her throat with a blade and strangled her using a scarf. Subsequently, they also strangled the infant and placed his body on the railway tracks," a police officer said. Police arrested her the main accused her brother-in-law and apprehended her brother. Rajasthan Shocker: Robbers Loot INR 14.5 Lakh Currency Garland at Gunpoint After Wedding in Bhiwadi, Video and Photos Surface.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Munesh Meena said Mithun was produced in a court on Monday and has been sent on two-day police custody while the minor was sent to a juvenile home.