Mumbai, June 23: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Polytechnic Result 2025 anytime soon. While the Bihar Polytechnic exam results are likely to be declared in the third or fourth week of June, there has been no official confirmation. Candidates who appeared for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) can check and download their results online by visiting the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in when the results are announced.

The Bihar board conducted the DCECE 2025 exam on May 31 for Polytechnic Engineering (PE) and on June 1 for Paramedical Intermediate Level (PM) and Paramedical Matric Level (PMM). Now that the exams are over, candidates are eagerly awaiting their Bihar Polytechnic exam rank cards, which will determine their eligibility for admissions into various polytechnic and paramedical colleges across Bihar. JEECUP Result 2025 Date and Time: UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam Results to Be Declared Soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Know How to Download Scorecard and Counselling Process.

Steps To Check Bihar Polytechnic Result 2025

Visit the official BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "DCECE 2025 Result" or "Rank Card" link

Now, select your course group - PE, PM, or PMM

Enter using your roll number, date of birth, or password

Your Bihar Polytechnic Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the DCECE 2025 Rank Card will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, course group, marks obtained in the exam, rank and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to verify all details and immediately inform BCECEB if there are any discrepancies. Candidates who qualify the Bihar Polytechnic exam will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process. The same will be conducted through the official portal. UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for National Eligibility Test Exam of June 25, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The counselling process will include online registration and payment of the counselling fee, filling of choices/preferences for colleges and courses, seat allotment based on merit and availability, document verification and final admission. It is learnt that several rounds of counselling will be held to ensure that all available seats are filled. Later, the board may organise special rounds for vacant seats.

