Agra, Jul 23 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly posting objectionable remarks about Hindu deities on social media, a police official said.

The accused was identified as Rohit Jadav, a resident of Puragovardhan village in Khandauli area.

According to police, Rohit had allegedly made derogatory comments against Hindu deities on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. After coming across the posts, Khandauli Sub-Inspector initiated a case against Rohit, who was subsequently arrested.

Rohit would be produced in a local court after preliminary questioning by police, they said.

