Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI) Agricultural start-ups should play a key role in hand-holding small-holder farmers in the country and ensure more income for their produce in the domestic and global markets, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Wednesday.

Agri startups with their innovations should strive to make the country a global leader in agriculture, an official release quoted her as saying.

Karandlaje, who was speaking at an event at the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) here, highlighted the initiatives of the Union government to support the agriculture sector through Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, RKVY, Oilseed Mission, promotion of FPOs, agri start-ups, and One District One Product (ODOP).

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to achieve self-reliance in agriculture sector, she said agri start-ups have to put in their efforts to realise this vision.

At MANAGE-Samunnati Agri Startup Awards 2022 function held at MANAGE, Karandlaje gave away awards to 32 such agri start-ups.

