New Delhi, September 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship.

Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping relations between India and Bhutan, a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said. Bhutan King HM Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Meets PM Narenda Modi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

