Umiam (Meghalaya) [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday attended the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the North Eastern Hill Region at Umiam in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

While addressing the event he said that the Modi government's special focus is on the North East and it has made adequate provisions for research in fruits, vegetables, and crops, for fair prices to farmers, for increasing production and reducing costs.

"The Government of India has a special focus on the North East. Here, adequate provisions have been made in the past and will be made in the future too for research in fruits, vegetables, and crops, for fair prices to farmers, for increasing production and reducing costs. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Minister here," Union Minister Chouhan said.

Agriculture Minister Chouhan said that bamboo could transform the fortunes of North-East farmers and his ministry will explore its potential.

"Bamboo alone can change the image and fortune of the farmers of our North-East. This bamboo is an amazing thing; it is being used everywhere these days. Bamboo for breakfast, bamboo vegetables, bamboo houses, furniture, I am amazed at how many things are made. We will discuss how we can use it in a better way," Chouhan said.

Chouhan also praised the people of the northeast saying, "In the Northeast, mother, sister and daughter are greatly respected. I bow my head and pay my respects to the Northeast, where it is the mother who runs the family."

"But this is not the case everywhere. When a son is born, people celebrate, but when a daughter arrives, the mother's face falls. In many states, the sex ratio is such that there are 900 girls for every 1,000 boys. This discrimination is not from God; it is from humans. So, we created the Ladli Laxmi Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. My resolution was that in Madhya Pradesh when a daughter is born, a millionaire will be born," Chouhan added. (ANI)

