New Delhi, January 9: Leah and Maya Tata, daughters of Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, have been inducted into the board of trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Industrial Institute (SRTII). The move comes months after the demise of Ratan Tata, their half-uncle and former Tata Group chairman.

As part of the next generation of Tata leadership, Leah, 39, and Maya, 36, join their father, Noel Tata, who leads the philanthropic arm of the group. Noel Tata Net Worth, Age, Wife, Children and His Relation With Ratan Tata: Here’s All You Need To Know About New Tata Trusts Chairman.

Who are Leah Tata and Maya Tata?

Leah Tata serves as vice president at The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the hospitality arm of the Tata Group. A graduate of IE Business School, she began her career in 2006 as assistant sales manager at Taj Hotels and later interned with Louis Vuitton. Leah has played a crucial role in expanding Tata’s hospitality operations. Noel Tata Unanimously Appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts, Succeeding Ratan Tata.

Maya Tata, a graduate of Bayes Business School and Warwick University, began her career with Tata Opportunities Fund and is now associated with Tata Digital. She was instrumental in launching the Tata Neu app, showcasing her expertise in digital innovation and portfolio management.

Role in SRTII and Controversy

Leah and Maya were unanimously selected by the Sir Ratan Tata Trust trustees to join SRTII, replacing Arnaz Kotwal and Freddy Talati. Their appointment has drawn criticism from Kotwal, who expressed dissatisfaction over the process, reported Financial Express. In a letter to her fellow trustees, she said “Since I am now in Dubai and after considerable thought, I have acceded to Burjis’s request but was very saddened that none of you reached out to speak with me directly about this matter and I was blindsided by this communication from a virtual stranger under the direction of his CEO, Sidharth Sharma, both of whom have no nexus to SRTI.”

Established in 1928 to provide employment for women, SRTII has been closely associated with the Tata sisters, who bring experience in philanthropy and management.

Seen as possible heirs to the Tata empire, Leah and Maya Tata’s inclusion signals a focus on fostering the group’s philanthropic and social initiatives, ensuring alignment with the family’s legacy of social responsibility.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).