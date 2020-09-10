Ahmedabad, Sep 10 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 167 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 33,204 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

Out of these 167 new cases, 148 were from Ahmedabad city and 19 from the rural parts of the district, said a release by the Health Department.

With the death of four COVID-19 patients during the same period, the toll in the district rose to 1,764, it said.

Also, 134 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, the release added.

