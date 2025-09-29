Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Shopping Festival will be held this year from December 5 to January 16, 2026, with the cooperation of the State Government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel regarding the organisation of the shopping festival, according to the release.

Also Read | 'Her Mann Ki Baat': PM Narendra Modi Writes Foreword for Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni's Memoir 'I Am Giorgia' To Be Launched in India.

It was also decided in this meeting that, to realise the call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maximising the use of indigenous products created through the hard work and efforts of India's youth, this year's Ahmedabad Shopping Festival will promote indigenous products with a global appeal. Also, discussions and deliberations were held regarding plans to further expand the image of the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival as the country's largest shopping festival by creating markets with various themes.

State Minister for Cooperation and Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Finance Principal Secretary Dr T Natarajan, GST Commissioner Rajeev Topno, Urban Development Principal Secretary Thennarasan, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, and Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey, along with senior secretaries from the related departments, participated in this meeting.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress-Led Himachal Pradesh Government for Undoing GST Cut by Raising Cement Price (Watch Videos).

In the meeting, CM Patel provided guidance for the sale of products that would attract a large number of people to this year's shopping festival and create the image that everything people need is available here. This year, the Chief Minister suggested organising the festival at the GMDC Grounds with different zones, including a Wedding Destination Zone, so that various items could be available under one umbrella at a single location.

The meeting included discussions on arranging traditional food, heritage walks, and cultural performances alongside indigenous products, ensuring that NRIs, NRGs, and foreign tourists can actively participate and enjoy the festival.

In the meeting, the CM encouraged the advisory committee to prepare a detailed plan that covers all aspects of the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival. He also reviewed last year's Shopping Festival and requested that this year's Shopping Festival be meticulously planned, and one that gives momentum to the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

A presentation on the success of the previous year's Ahmedabad Shopping Festival was made to the Chief Minister, stating that more than 25 lakh people benefited from the festival last year. 5112 shops of various brands joined the festival, resulting in substantial sales.

During the shopping festival, facilities such as decorative lighting, free bus service to and from festival locations, parking, and medical emergency services were provided. Details of these arrangements were also presented. The Chief Minister provided suggestions to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for enhanced facilities in this year's Ahmedabad Shopping Festival.

Tourism Secretary Dr Rajender Kumar, Commissioner of Cultural Activities Alok Pandey, Director of Municipal Administration Remya Mohan, along with other secretaries and senior officers, also participated in this planning meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)