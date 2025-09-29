Delhi, September 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a foreword for the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography "I Am Giorgia - My Roots, My Principles", set to be launched soon by Rupa Publications. Calling the book "Her Mann Ki Baat", PM Modi described it as a deeply personal account reflecting Meloni’s resilience, patriotism, and leadership. He praised her as an outstanding contemporary leader whose journey resonates with people in India. The Prime Minister highlighted how her commitment to defending cultural heritage while engaging globally mirrors India’s own values.

PM Modi also emphasised that contributing to the book was a great honour and an expression of respect, admiration, and friendship. In the foreword, PM Modi elaborated on how Meloni’s life and political career reflect timeless truths about courage, identity, and dedication to public service. He drew attention to her belief in the importance of heritage, community, and the celebration of womanhood as guiding forces in leadership. PM Modi noted that the memoir tells a story of determination and perseverance, inspiring readers across generations. He also mentioned the growing friendship and shared civilizational instincts between India and Italy. 'I Am Giorgia': PM Narendra Modi Writes Preface to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Autobiography; Italian Leader Says ‘Deeply Honoured’.

PM Narendra Modi Highlights Friendship and Shared Values with Italy in His Foreword

According to a report by the Indian Express, PM Modi further noted that his foreword celebrates not just Meloni’s political journey but also the deepening ties between India and Italy. He referenced Meloni’s state visit to India in March 2023, which marked the first high-level visit from Italy in five years and elevated bilateral relations to the level of a Strategic Partnership. The Prime Minister highlighted how their shared respect for heritage, community, and tradition strengthens the bond between the two nations. He also praised Meloni’s belief in defending cultural roots while engaging with the world on equal terms, calling it a reflection of India’s own values. PM Modi emphasised that her memoir serves as both an inspiring story and a symbol of leadership grounded in principles and patriotism. ‘Deeply Appreciate Italy’s Friendship’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni for Warm Wishes on His 75th Birthday.

PM Narendra Modi Draws Attention to Womanhood and Leadership in Italy PM Giorgia Meloni's Memoir

PM Modi drew attention to the theme of womanhood in Meloni’s autobiography, noting her perseverance in overcoming challenges as a woman in politics. He highlighted her emphasis on motherhood, resilience, and determination, praising how her journey inspires both men and women globally. PM Modi underscored that Meloni’s story mirrors broader values of courage, identity, and inclusive leadership, resonating deeply with Indian readers.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the popularity of Meloni’s memoir internationally, including the US edition launched in June 2025 with a foreword by Donald Trump Jr, which celebrated her working-class roots. PM Modi concluded that the autobiography exemplifies the blend of tradition, modernity, and personal conviction, strengthening the cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Italy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

