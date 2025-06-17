Raigad (Maharashtra) [India] June 17 (ANI): The mortal remains of Maithili Patil, a crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, were brought to her residence in Nhave village, Raigad district, Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Patil was one of the 241 people who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India flight, were brought to his residence in Powai, Mumbai, on Tuesday. The mortal remains were later taken for the final rites, with Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj, paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence.

Captain Sabharwal lost his life in the tragic accident that occurred on June 12 when the London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

On Monday, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed that DNA samples of 144 victims in the Air India plane crash had been successfully matched.

The minister visited the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, where DNA testing of the deceased was being conducted by teams from the FSL and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

Earlier, a memorial ceremony was held by the Indian High Commission in London to honour victims of the Air India AI171 crash. Dignitaries, including India's Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami and UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner, joined diaspora members to pay tribute.

India's Ambassador to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Canadian High Commissioner to the UK, Ralph Goodale, serving and former MPs, and members of the Indian diaspora gathered to pay tribute to the departed souls.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

On June 12, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The crash claimed 241 lives out of the 242 people onboard, which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The lone survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. (ANI)

