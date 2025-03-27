New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) AIADMK member M Thambidurai on Thursday launched a pointed attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, alleging financial mismanagement and breach of electoral promises during the debate on the Finance Bill 2025 in the Rajya Sabha.

Thambidurai claimed that the state's total outstanding liability has exceeded Rs 8 lakh crore, with nearly Rs 4 lakh crore borrowed during the current DMK government's tenure.

"We do not know where this money has been spent," he said.

The AIADMK leader accused the DMK of backtracking on key promises, highlighting the rise in property taxes, electricity charges, bus fares, and prices of liquor and milk.

The DMK had promised not to impose taxes but has done exactly the opposite, Thambidurai alleged.

He criticised the state government for not reducing cess on petrol and diesel and failing to lower LPG gas rates, asserting that the DMK has "cheated the entire Tamil Nadu".

While expressing pride that the current Finance Minister is from Tamil Nadu, Thambidurai took a dig at former FM P Chidambaram, pointing out discrimination against the state during the UPA government.

The MP also mentioned his party leader Edapadi Palaniswamy's efforts to secure MNREGA funds and additional railway lines for the state, emphasising the AIADMK's commitment to protecting Tamil Nadu's interests.

