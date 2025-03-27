Wayanad, March 27: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday claimed that till date no help has come from the central government for the rehabilitation of the victims of the landslide which hit the Chooralmala Mundakkai areas of this hill district last year. Vijayan contended that only an insufficient amount as a loan was given by the Centre for the rehabilitation work. He was referring to the Centre sanctioning a loan of around Rs 529.50 crore under its capital investment scheme for the rehabilitation of landslide hit areas of Wayanad. Wayanad Landslide Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 264, Rescue Teams Search for 200 Missing Persons.

"From our past experiences with them (Centre) we cannot expect anything more either," he added after laying the foundation stone for the model township for rehabilitating those who lost their homes in the landslide. The township will be built on government-acquired land in Elston Estate at Kalpetta here. Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the event. Wayanad Landslide Tragedy: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim Donate INR 25 Lakh to Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The township shall comprise of 1,000 square feet of single-storeyed houses on plots of seven cents each on the 64 hectares of land acquired by the government along the Kalpetta bypass. A major landslide struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30 last year, almost completely decimating both areas, killing over 200 people, and injuring many others.