Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Spokesperson TKS Ekangovan on Tuesday lashed out at AIADMK's Rajenthra Bhalaji on the Lord Murugan conference and stated that Bhalaji did not care for Periyar or Anna.

He further stated that, as per the police, there should have been nothing political in the conference, but the screening of the film itself was political.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death in Front of Kids After Being Refused Money for Alcohol in Goregaon, Arrested Within 2 Hours.

"AIADMK's Rajenthra Bhalaji doesn't care for Periyar or Anna...The police said that there should be nothing political in this conference. But the screening of the film ( Video clip criticising Periyar, Anna) itself was political."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister Sekar Babu alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was conducting the Lord Murugan conference in Madurai for "political gains."

Also Read | Kaliganj Bomb Blast: 4 Arrested in Connection With 13-Year-Old Girl's Death in Nadia.

Speaking to ANI, Sekar mentioned that they did not call any politicians and ask for money from any devotees when they conducted the conference.

"The Tamil Nadu state government didn't call any politicians, and we didn't ask for any money from devotees when we conducted the Lord Murugan Conference. They (BJP) are conducting this conference for political gains," Sekar Babu said.

However, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran neglected DMK's claims and said that the conference is completely spiritual.

"This conference is completely Spiritual. I am not aware whether such a conference has been organised earlier. There is no politics in this... any party can participate in this... We are inviting everyone to this, and it's not even 1% political... I have mentioned earlier calling for unity for alliance, but we haven't received any reply so far from others," Nagendran said on Tuesday.

Last week, DMK's youth wing, Dravidar Kazhagam, held a protest against the Union government for not recognising the Keeladi excavations report.

This came after the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on June 10 said the reports submitted to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) by archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, who headed two phases of excavations and unearthed an ancient civilisation in Keeladi in the Sivaganga district, are not technically well supported. "Further scientific studies are required to validate the findings," he said.

Recently, the ASI had asked Ramakrishna to resubmit his report on the excavation after making necessary corrections to make it "more authentic" and to take further action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)