New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate legislation that guarantees lifelong government accommodation to former Prime Ministers, former Speakers of the Lok Sabha, and former Chief Justices of India (CJIs), according to the official statement.

This appeal was formally made through a detailed letter written by Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and Chairman of AIBA.

According to an official statement, Aggarwala expressed concern over recent developments, highlighting the housing struggles faced by retired Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Although the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022, provide retired CJIs with rent-free housing for up to six months, Chandrachud reportedly had difficulty finding suitable private accommodation in Delhi. Consequently, he requested an extension to remain in his official residence.

According to the official statement, the government accommodated this request in good faith, yet it inadvertently caused a delay in the handover of the designated bungalow to Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Even now, more than a month into his tenure, the current Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai, has not moved into the residence.

In the letter, Aggarwala--who previously served as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of India--advocated for a dignified and lasting solution, according to the release.

He argued that similar to the privileges granted to the President and Vice-President, lifelong housing should be offered to individuals who have served in the highest positions across the three pillars of Indian democracy: the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary.

In an official statement, he cited examples of previous CJIs whose terms were exceptionally brief--some lasting just 29 or 36 days--due to the seniority-based appointment system. Despite the short tenures, these individuals shoulder immense responsibility in safeguarding the Constitution and its values.

According to the release, the letter emphasised that, unlike the fixed-term appointments of other top offices, the unpredictable and often truncated nature of judicial service necessitates a stable post-retirement arrangement.

In a statement, Aggarwala's appeal concluded with strong praise for Prime Minister Modi's leadership and a call to preserve and honour India's democratic institutions by supporting those who have upheld them. Such a move, he suggested, would not only resolve a practical concern but also represent a collective tribute to the distinguished roles these officials have played. (ANI)

