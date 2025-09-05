New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has deployed a team to extend medical relief and humanitarian support in flood-affected areas of Punjab and northern India.

According to a release, AIIMS New Delhi is proud to announce that a dedicated team of doctors and nurses has been deployed to extend medical relief and humanitarian support to the flood-affected areas of Punjab and Northern India.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Health Update: Punjab CM's Health Deteriorates, Rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali (Watch Video).

This noble initiative reflects the ethos and responsibility of AIIMS towards society, standing firmly by the Trinity Mission of Patient Care, Education, and Research -- with service to humanity at its core.

The deployed medical team includes doctors across multiple disciplines, including medicine, psychiatry, paediatrics, community medicine, surgical fields, radiodiagnosis, and laboratory medicine, along with senior nursing officers from the Chief Nursing Officer's Office, ensuring comprehensive specialist support for healthcare and emergency needs.

Also Read | 'Both Guardian and Catalyst': CJI BR Gavai Highlights Judiciary's Evolving Role at Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue 2025.

These dedicated professionals will be working tirelessly on the ground to provide essential medical care, distribute medicines, and support the affected communities in their time of dire need.

AIIMS salutes their spirit of service and selflessness and extends best wishes for their safety and success in this mission. Together, let us uphold the values of AIIMS by bringing healing and hope to those who need it most.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday flagged off nine trucks loaded with relief material for families and animals affected by floods across the state. The relief consignment has been dispatched on behalf of the Red Cross Society, Punjab, from the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

According to a release, the trucks are bound for Ferozepur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Jalandhar. Relief will be distributed through the respective district Red Cross units to ensure timely delivery to those in need.

The supplies include family tents, tarpaulins, kitchen sets, blankets and nearly 7,000 household kits containing essentials such as rations, sanitary pads and soap. Alongside the Punjab Red Cross, in collaboration with NGOs, it has arranged 100 tonnes of animal fodder for the flood-affected regions.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Kataria said, "It is the moral duty of society to provide relief and assistance to families affected by disasters like floods. The cooperation of Red Cross and various organisations strengthens the tradition of Punjab -- service, cooperation and human values." He added that during his recent visits to seven flood-hit districts, he had personally witnessed the hardships faced by people, underscoring the need for collective efforts to support them.

The Governor further emphasised that the spirit of solidarity has always defined Punjab. "People of Punjab have consistently stood by each other in times of crisis. Today, once again, we must unite to ensure affected families can return to normal life soon," he said.

Just a day earlier, the Chandigarh Red Cross had sent two trucks of relief material to Amritsar, carrying 500 household kits, sanitary pad kits and 500 sets of utensils.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by Principal Secretary to the Governor Vivek Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh Nishant Kumar Yadav, Secretary Punjab Red Cross Society Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, along with officials from Punjab Raj Bhawan and the Red Cross Society Punjab. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)