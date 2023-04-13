New Delhi, April 13: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi has issued an advisory for its staff to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour after a few of them were tested positive for the infection.

"Must use reusable cloth face cover/surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces," the AIIMS management said in an advisory on Wednesday.

"Cover your nose and mouth with elbow/handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. Maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing," read the advisory.

"Cover your nose and mouth with elbow/handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. Maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing," read the advisory.

"Gathering especially in canteens must be avoided, a gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office should be avoided. If feeling unwell then should leave the workplace immediately after informing their reporting officers. Such employees should also home quarantine themselves." it added.

All employees who are at higher risk like pregnant employees, older employees or with underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions.

