New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas will meet the medical superintendents of the government hospitals in the city regarding the issue of the refferal of critical patients to the hospital.

According to the office memorandum issued by Dr Srinivas, "The emergency department of AIIMS New Delhi is handling around 600 patients a day which has both critical and non-critical cases. AIIMS also receives referrals of critical patients from government hospitals which they are not able to handle either due to lack of super speciality department or due to constraint of bed in the hospital."

"There is no formal referral mechanism between the government hospitals of Delhi for stable patients and the patients face inconvenience having to move from one hospital to another in search of a bed," it said.

The memorandum has mentioned that the purpose behind the meeting is to work towards patient safety and well-being, "To work towards patient safety and well-being, it is imperative to make a system of referral for stable patients between government hospitals in Delhi."

The meeting with Medical Superintendents of Government hospitals and the AIIMS Delhi Director will be on October 29. (ANI)

