Mumbai, October 25: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications from candidates for various posts. The application process for the same will begin on October 28 while the last date to submit the application form is November 10.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of PGIMER at pgimer.edu.in. The PGIMER has notified vacancies for Senior Residents, Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators and other posts. It must be noted that the CBT exam will be conducted on November 25 across 8 cities including Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Sub Inspector Posts At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply.

The PGIMER recruitment drive is being held to fill up 137 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the 137 vacancies, 101 posts are for Senior Residents, 11 posts of Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators in different specialities and 5 posts for Senior Medical Officer for PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Besides, there are 8 posts of Senior Residents and 2 posts of Senior Medical Officer for PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab on offer. Candidates who are interested to apply for the various posts can do so by visiting the PGIMER website at www.pgimer.edu.in till November 10. ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 for Final and Intermediate Exams Released at eservices.icai.org; Know Steps To Download.

In order to apply for the PGIMER recruitment 2022, candidates belonging to General/ OBC/EWS category have to pay Rs 1500 as application fee while SC/ST category applicants have to pay Rs 800. Meanwhile, PwBD candidates have been exempted form paying the application fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2022 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).