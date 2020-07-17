Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur will start its smart OPD services from Monday.

For an appointment with doctors, patients can dial 0551-2205501 or 0551-2205585 and no one is required to come to the hospital for the purpose, media management committee head Dr HS Joshi said.

Also Read | Eid Ul-Adha 2020: Bakra Eid Prayers to be Offered Only at Homes Amid COVID-19 Crisis, All Livestock Markets Closed, Says Maharashtra Govt.

"Initially doctor consultation and other discussions will be made through telephonic conversation only and if doctors find requirement of giving direct appointment, they will do it on phone. The patient has to bring the screenshot or printout of message to the hospital one hour before the given appointment time," Dr Joshi said.

The patient will be allowed to bring one attendant who should not be suffering from a cough or fever.

Also Read | CBDT Issues Rs 71,229 Crore Worth Refunds Since April 8 to Help Taxpayers With Liquidity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I appeal to everyone not to come to AIIMS for appointment or card making as they could contact AIIMS on the given numbers for the purpose," the doctor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)