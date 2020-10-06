Aurangabad, Oct 6 (PTI) The All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimen (AIMIM) will ask people not to pay their electricity bills if the Maharashtra government does not provide any relaxations to consumers in the next one month, party MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here, Jaleel said business owners and residential consumers have suffered financial losses due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown since March and the state government should provide some relaxations to them in terms of units or by waiving bill amounts.

Consumers should not pay more than 50 per cent of their bill amount, he said.

Of around 2.5 lakh power consumers, 1.5 lakh are residential consumers and their average consumption is 100 to 150 units, he said, adding that the state should waive bills of all places of worship, which have remained shut since the lockdown.

