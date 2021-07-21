By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday in a statement urged people to vote wisely.

Maulana Syed Rabey Hasani Nadwi, President of AIMPLB in his statement said. "People are demanding from us that an appeal should be issued in support of any one of the parties. Those people who are demanding this, do not know about the formation of the Muslim Personal Law Board, neither about its scope, nor about its aims and objectives, nor since its inception. Article 4 of the Constitution of the Board expressly states that the Muslim Personal Law Board functions as an institution and it has nothing to do with politics."

"People have the right to vote and this right makes democracy strong and it is up to you to decide whom to vote for, but whenever you vote, vote wisely," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to be conducted next year.

In 2017, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, AIMPLB President also urged people to follow the Covid guidelines issued by the government.

"Our country is currently battling the Corona crisis, necessary precautions should be taken on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and follow the instructions given by the government," he said. (ANI)

