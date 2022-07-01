Coimbatore, Jul 1 (PTI) Air Commodore R V Ramkishore on Friday took over command of the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here.

In a ceremonial parade, Air Commodore Rajnish Verma handed over the command to Ramkishore.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Government School Teacher Booked for Allegedly Molesting Female Teacher and Students in Gaya After PMO's Intervention.

He was commissioned in the administration branch of the Indian Air Force in 1990.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Upbraided by Parents, 13-Year-Old Girl Flees With Boyfriend to Tamil Nadu; Rescued After 10 Months.

In a career spanning over 32 years, Ramkishore has varied experience in operations and administration and held important staff appointments, an official release said here.

In his address, he asked the personnel to keep the mission statement of the IAF in their minds and work in consonance with its motto “Touch the Sky with Glory.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)