Patna July 1: An FIR has been registered against a government school teacher in Bihar's Gaya for allegedly molesting a female teacher and some girl students, on the directions of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), police said on Friday.

"We have received a direction from the PMO and sent the matter to Kotwali police station to immediately register the FIR and initiate investigation," Ravi Ranjan, an inspector rank officer of the confidential branch of Gaya SSP's office, said.

The incident occurred on January 26, 2021 when a group of students of Ramruchi Girls Inter School went to the District Magistrate's office for Republic Day celebrations.

As they were returning after the event, the accused male teacher consumed liquor and tried to molest the female teacher. As she resisted, he tried to molest the female students. The female teacher somehow saved the girls and sent them to their respective homes.

After that incident, the female teacher had complained to senior officials of the district but no one listened to her. She eventually wrote a complaint to the PMO, which took the matter seriously and directed Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur to probe the matter and take strong action against the accused male teacher.

