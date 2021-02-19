Coimbatore, Feb 19 (PTI): The Air Force Station at Sulur here on Friday hosted Air Fest 2021 to mark the 50th year of the nation's victory in the war against Pakistan in 1971, resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh.

With college and school students in attendance, the fest began with an air show of coordinated aerobatic display.

The first event was the flying of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas followed by an operational display by An-32 transport aircraft and Mi-17 V5 helicopters. The show concluded with the world famous aerobatic teams of Suryakiran and Sarang exhibiting manoeuvres involving split-second reactions and extreme mastery, an official press release said.

This was followed by a static display of various aircraft with their armament and equipment, as Swarnim Vijay Varsh (50th year) commemorative celebration in 2021 was special for the Indian armed forces, the release said.

"We are very proud of our heritage and the active participation of two of our units in the 1971 war. The only Param Vir Chakra recipient of Indian Air Force Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhom is from the squadron located at Sulur," Air Commodore Samir J Pendse, Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Sulur, said.

An-21 squadron presently at Sulur was a key participant in the historic Tangail Drop of 1971 which proved vital in the defeat of Pakistan and also flew General Niazi from Dacca to Kolkata after the 1971 surrender, he said.

