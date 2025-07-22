New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Indian Air Force will be phasing out phasing out its MiG 21 fighter jet aircraft by September 2025, and replace them with the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A, defence officials said on Tuesday.

First inducted in 1963, these jets will be retired after 62 years of service with the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft replacing them in all the current squadrons. The squadrons operating the MiG 21 plane are currently in Rajasthan's Nal Air Force base.

"Indian Air Force to phase out the MiG-21 fighter jet by September this year. The squadrons operating the aircraft are currently in Nal air base in Rajasthan. The LCA Mark 1A aircraft would be replacing the MiG-21s in the IAF," a defence official said.

The MiG 21 is India's first ever supersonic jet, acquired as part of a deal with the erstwhile Soviet Union in 1963. The aircraft has had limited use in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, but was subsequently used multiple military conflicts since, including the 1999 Kargil War, 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Notably, the aircraft was also used during the 2019 Balakot airstrike against terrorist camps in Pakistan. During the operation, one MiG 21 was downed, leading to the capture of Wing Commander Abhinadnan.

The present Air Force Chief of Air Staff, AP Singh, also flew the MiG 21 aircraft recently.

The fighter jet has also been the mainstay of Air Force operations. However, the aircraft has been unofficially dubbed as the 'flying coffin' due to the various accidents with it.

In October 2023, Number 4 Squadron, known as "Oorials" of the IAF based at Air Force Station Uttarlai (Barmer), Rajasthan, decommissioned their MiG 21 and Su-30 MKI, marking a watershed moment in the history of the squadron, which had been operating the MiG-21 since 1966.

Earlier on July 17 2025, The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were handed over the first set of wing assemblies for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, produced by Larsen & Toubro, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar attended the event virtually as General Manager (LCA Tejas Division) M Abdul Salam received the assemblies on behalf of HAL from Precision Manufacturing & Systems Complex unit of L&T.

In his address, the Secretary (Defence Production) commended the efforts of HAL and L&T towards achieving self-reliance. He hailed HAL for spearheading collaboration with different private sector partners, nurturing them and ensuring enhanced capability. He expressed confidence in meeting the requirement of the production target for LCA Tejas. He called for expanding horizons and focusing on reducing dependency on other countries. (ANI)

