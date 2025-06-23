Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) An Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Dubai was cancelled on Monday after the pilot noticed a technical glitch in the plane before take off at the international airport here.

An airport official said the plane was scheduled to take off at 6:35 am. While it was on the runway, a technical snag came to the notice of the pilot, following which the take off was aborted.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Suffering From Skin Cancer Dumped by Grandson in Pile of Garbage in Aarey Colony, Admitted to Cooper Hospital After 8 Hours of Struggle; Probe Launched.

The aircraft, a 189-seater Boeing 737 Max, returned from the runway and was checked by the technical crew.

The flight was subsequently cancelled, the official said.

Also Read | Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)