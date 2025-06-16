Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): Forensic Science Laboratory demonstrated scientific precision to identify the deceased in less than 72 hours in the Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.

According to the release, under the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the FSL team reached the crash site within moments. The magnitude of the disaster was evident at first glance. The mortal remains and body parts were being transported by the rescue team to the Civil Hospital. In such a difficult time, the FSL team immediately coordinated with the Civil Hospital and began collecting DNA samples from the bodies and remains brought in for testing.

In this context, Director of Forensic Science, H. P. Sanghvi, stated that this incident was not just another "case" for FSL, but a matter of hope and emotion for countless families. That's why all FSL teams from Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot were immediately mobilized to Gandhinagar to expedite the DNA profiling process and ensure the swift handover of the victims' bodies to their families, it said.

Due to the complexity involved in testing DNA samples collected from unrecognisable remains, every sample of the deceased was carefully brought to the FSL laboratory in Gandhinagar. Simultaneously, the process of collecting DNA samples from the relatives of the deceased and conducting profiling was started at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He added that at both locations, a total team of 54 DNA experts has been working around the clock to carry out the profiling and matching tests of the deceased and their family members, the release added.

It is noteworthy that in the Ahmedabad plane crash, Gujarat's FSL team accelerated the identification process of the deceased with planned precision. As a result, the team succeeded in establishing the identity of the victims in less than 72 hours. Two decades ago, DNA testing for identification used to take about 5 to 10 days. In contrast, due to the availability of state-of-the-art FSL labs, advanced DNA testing machinery, and a capable team of experts in Gujarat, the identification of victims is now being completed in nearly 72 hours.

After visiting the FSL, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi continuously reviewed the DNA testing work and encouraged the FSL team. He also praised the commitment and dedication of the FSL experts toward their duty.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that young and enthusiastic scientists, technicians, and assistants of the FSL team, amid this grave situation, have set aside sleep, rest, and even their families, and are relentlessly working day and night using forensic technologies like DNA profiling to restore the identities of the deceased. Of the 54 DNA experts, 22 are women, the release added.

Several among them have children under the age of three, yet they have been working at the lab for the past four days to help identify the deceased.

One such example is of a DNA expert whose mother's heart was functioning at only 20 per cent and required immediate surgery. Still, setting aside these personal hardships, the expert displayed greater commitment to the task of testing the DNA of the victims. The team of experts working day and night at FSL is a true example of selflessness and dedication to duty, he stated.

Following this highly complex and sensitive task, the FSL team has achieved incredible success in identifying several deceased individuals from the Ahmedabad plane crash. Because of their relentless efforts, grieving families are receiving the mortal remains of their loved ones swiftly. The dedication shown by the FSL team in the Ahmedabad plane crash is truly commendable. They have not only provided scientific evidence but have also set a remarkable example of human empathy. The unseen hard work and unwavering commitment of the FSL team are playing an immensely significant role in healing the wounds of this horrific tragedy, the release added.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

