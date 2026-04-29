India News | Air India Welcomes Hub-and-spoke SOP, Prepares to Boost International Connectivity from Varanasi

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Air India on Wednesday welcomed the Government of India's push to operationalise the hub-and-spoke aviation model and announced that it is preparing to launch international connectivity from Varanasi under this model.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, "This is a transformative step for Indian aviation.' We would like to thank the Prime Minister for his vision to make India a global aviation hub and develop the entire aviation ecosystem."

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"The hub-and-spoke model will not only strengthen connectivity but also ensure optimal use of airport infrastructure developed across the country. We thank the Minister of Civil Aviation for championing the entire hub-and-spoke model, which will create a strong multiplier effect and act as a catalyst for India's broader growth," he further said.

Wilson thanked the Civil Aviation Secretary for playing a key role by engaging closely with all stakeholders, such as airlines, airports, and government agencies, to ensure that operational readiness, passenger convenience and security considerations were addressed holistically as the model moves towards implementation.

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As part of its network expansion and in alignment with the hub and spoke model, Air India is preparing to launch international connectivity from Varanasi, strengthening the city's linkages with global destinations and enhancing access for passengers from surrounding regions.

P Balaji, Group Head, Governance, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Affairs, Air India, said, "The introduction of international hub-and-spoke connectivity from Varanasi underscores our focus on expanding India's global aviation footprint beyond metros. It will provide a tremendous boost to international travellers from India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by cutting down travel time while making travel seamless and convenient."

The hub-and-spoke model marks a fundamental shift in India's aviation landscape, from a predominantly end-destination market to a global transit ecosystem. It will help airlines optimise aircraft utilisation and contribute to decongestion at major airports by decentralising passenger processing, including customs and immigration, across spoke locations. (ANI)

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