Telangana SSC Result 2026 Today: When and Where To Check TS Class 10 Scores

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The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the TS SSC Result 2026 today, with students able to access their Class 10 scores from 2 PM onwards. The results will be made available on official websites.

The results will be formally declared by K Keshava Rao at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. Senior officials, including Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, will also be present during the announcement. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: How to Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in When Released.

How to Check TS SSC Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their marks memo:

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the TS SSC Result 2026 link

Enter your hall ticket number

Submit the details

View and download the provisional marks memo

Official Websites to Check Results

Students can access their results on the following platforms:

results.bsetelangana.org

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Exam Details and Passing Criteria

The TS SSC examinations were conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026, across 2,676 centres in Telangana. To pass, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. For the Second Language paper, the minimum qualifying marks are 20%. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score on DigiLocker.

The SSC pass certificate will carry detailed information, including subject-wise internal and external marks, total scores, grades, and final result status. Co-curricular activity grades will also be included. Students are advised to download and keep a copy of the provisional marks memo until original certificates are issued.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).