Telangana SSC Result 2026 Today: When and Where To Check TS Class 10 Scores
TS SSC Result 2026 is expected to be announced today at 2 PM. Students can check their Telangana Class 10 scores on official websites by entering their hall ticket number. Exams were held from March 14 to April 16, and students must score at least 35% in each subject to pass. The marks memo will include detailed subject-wise scores and grades.
The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the TS SSC Result 2026 today, with students able to access their Class 10 scores from 2 PM onwards. The results will be made available on official websites.
The results will be formally declared by K Keshava Rao at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. Senior officials, including Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, will also be present during the announcement. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date: How to Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in When Released.
How to Check TS SSC Result 2026 Online
Students can follow these steps to download their marks memo:
- Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on the TS SSC Result 2026 link
- Enter your hall ticket number
- Submit the details
- View and download the provisional marks memo
Official Websites to Check Results
Students can access their results on the following platforms:
- results.bsetelangana.org
- results.bse.telangana.gov.in
- bse.telangana.gov.in
- schooledu.telangana.gov.in
Exam Details and Passing Criteria
The TS SSC examinations were conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026, across 2,676 centres in Telangana. To pass, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. For the Second Language paper, the minimum qualifying marks are 20%. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score on DigiLocker.
The SSC pass certificate will carry detailed information, including subject-wise internal and external marks, total scores, grades, and final result status. Co-curricular activity grades will also be included. Students are advised to download and keep a copy of the provisional marks memo until original certificates are issued.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).