New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday observed that the national capital is gasping for breath on account of high levels of air pollution and directed a logistics company, which had concealed the information regarding its blacklisting in a tender matter, to deposit Rs 12.5 crore to be utilised for installation of a smog tower here.

The high court said the Air Quality Index (AQI) level during the COVID-19 period showed a decline due to lockdown and halting of industrial activities, however, now that the commercial activities are going back to the pre-COVID level.

“We are on the same path of the air quality becoming very poor and severe,” it said.

“This requires urgent preventive, adaptive, and mitigative steps to be taken for the purposes of inter-generational equity. We are of the view that this amount of Rs 12.5 crores should be ploughed back to the society for reducing the air pollution levels,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said.

“According to us, Delhi is gasping for breath on account of high levels of air pollution,” the bench further said.

The bench directed that Rs 12.5 crores be deposited by the firm with the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court and he shall call all the stakeholders and ensure that the smog tower is installed at a suitable place where it will contribute towards reducing the AQI levels of Delhi.

“The Registrar shall take steps on a war footing to ensure the installation and operationalisation of the smog tower before the advent of the winter season as the situation further aggravates during the winter months.

“We hope and expect the Government of Delhi to provide suitable space for the smog tower and in case of a financial shortfall will make up the shortfall and will look after its repair, maintenance, and cost of running. The smog tower shall be based on the same working and operational guidelines as the Connaught Place smog tower,” the bench said.

The judges said they have come across a news article where the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has signed an agreement with Tata Projects and NBCC to install, operate, and maintain the Connaught Place smog tower, inaugurated in August 2021, and Rs 20 crore is the amount which is required to install the tower and the amount was paid to Tata Project and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC).

It noted that the DPCC has shared a chart which shows a large number of ‘poor', ‘very poor', and ‘severe' AQI days are increasing and the number of days of ‘good' and ‘satisfactory' air quality levels is miniscule.

The court's judgement came while deciding on a plea by CJDARCL Logistics Ltd, a company engaged in the business of logistics and transportation of goods across India by road and rail, seeking direction to RITES Ltd to cancel the bids of the other private company and grant the tender to the petitioner, being the second-lowest bidder.

RITES Ltd had floated an e-tender in August last year for the engagement of freight forwarder for transportation of export project and both the petitioner and another private firm had participated in it.

The case of the petitioner was that the RITES Ltd, in an erroneous manner, first opened the commercial bids and subsequently the technical bids of the bidders, pursuant to which the other private firm was declared as an L1 bidder, while the petitioner company was declared as L2 bidder.

The petitioner said that the private firm was liable to be disqualified as they were banned by the Ministry of Defence and in order to win the tender, the firm had deliberately suppressed the two banning orders and submitted a false declaration.

It said that despite being made aware of the suppression and misdeclaration by the private firm, the RITES Ltd cleared the technical bid of that firm and declared it as the L1 bidder in contravention to their own tender conditions and proceeded to award the contract to it.

The court said since it has found that the private firm stood disqualified in terms of a clause of the tender conditions, it cannot seek to derive any monetary benefit from the contract as it was squarely guilty of suppression of relevant and material information from RITES Ltd and by doing so, it gained an unfair and undue advantage of being adjudged the L1 bidder and of being awarded the contract.

Considering the fact that the contract value was Rs 125 crores, the court said it was reasonable to expect that the private firm would make, at least, 10 per cent as profits, that is, about Rs 12.50 crore.

“Had the respondent no. 3 (private firm) been clean and disclosed its blacklisting or the chequered history of its contracts, it would not have had the opportunity to make a gain of Rs 12.50 crore as profit. The course that commends to us is that respondent no.3 should be disgorged of Rs 12.50 crore and the said amount should partly go to the petitioner, and mainly ploughed back into the society. We, therefore, direct respondent no.3 to deposit in this court an amount of Rs 12.50 crore..,” the bench said.

