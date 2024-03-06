New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): In a landmark collaboration, Airbus has inked a pivotal contract with the prestigious Indian Institute of Management in Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) to revolutionise aviation talent in India. The partnership aims to equip professionals with industry-specific skills through the Airbus Beyond programmes, thereby bolstering the country's aerospace sector.

The contract, signed by Prof. Manoj K Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, and Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, heralds a new era of skill development in the aviation industry.

Under this agreement, IIM Mumbai will offer short-term aviation courses encompassing various facets of the sector, including aviation logistics, supply chain management, operations excellence, cargo handling, strategic procurement, business analytics, and digitization.

Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, expressed Airbus' commitment to fostering India's aviation potential through sustained, skilful efforts. He emphasised the significance of the partnership with IIM Mumbai in creating comprehensive programmes to propel aerospace education and skill development in the country, thereby nurturing a pool of industry-ready talent.

Tiwari lauded the collaboration as a pivotal step towards excellence in aviation management development. He highlighted the fusion of academic rigour with industry expertise, aiming to drive innovation and leadership in aviation management.

He expressed confidence in the collaboration's ability to benefit professionals and aspiring individuals seeking opportunities in India's burgeoning aviation industry.

As part of the agreement, IIM Mumbai will organise courses, enrol students, and provide infrastructure and logistical support. Airbus will initially contribute trainers and training materials from the Airbus Beyond catalogue for short-term courses.

Subsequently, both entities will collaborate to curate long-term courses and certify trainers, enhancing capability building at both executive and frontline levels.

Airbus Beyond, an Airbus subsidiary, plays a pivotal role in empowering professionals to tackle aerospace industry challenges. Leveraging Airbus' knowledge and expertise, the company delivers transformative programmes to enhance skills, knowledge, and behaviours, fostering innovation, leadership, and operational excellence in the aviation sector.

The strategic partnership between Airbus and IIM Mumbai is poised to reshape aviation education in India, catering to the evolving needs of the industry and nurturing a talent pool equipped to excel in this dynamic field. (ANI)

