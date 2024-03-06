Bhopal, March 6: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Dhar after his close friend lost his life in a road accident. The deceased identified as Kanti allegedly hanged himself from a tree on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway. Before ending his life, Kanti recorded a video and explained his decision to take the extreme step.

According to a report in the Times of India, Kanti and his friend Narve Singh were travelling together on a motorcycle when their bike collided with another motorcycle on the highway. Unfortunately, Singh did not survive the accident while Kanti survived. Police officials said that the duo were returning home when the accident occurred. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 12 Injured After Bus Hits Truck, Overturns in Raisen.

Cops said that Kanti was devastated by the loss of his friend and as such he ended his life near the accident site. An officer said that the two individuals on the other motorcycle who were involved in the collision sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment. Before dying by suicide, Kanti recorded a video statement.

In his statement, Kanti said that he was ending his life as he was deeply shattered by his friend's death in the accident. "I am telling everyone that my close friend has died and I am also dying. Don't trouble my family members," Kanti said. Before hanging himself, Kanti sent the video statement to his family members. Jabalpur: Rani Durgavati University in Madhya Pradesh 'Forgets' To Conduct MSc Computer Science Exam After Releasing Timetable and Admit Cards; Probe Ordered.

In a separate incident in the state, a bus carrying passengers from Satna to Nagpur met with an accident when it overturned near Sangam Bela on the Maihar bypass road. The bus was reportedly speeding and lost control while trying to save a bike rider.

