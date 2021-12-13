Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the acquisition of buildings for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor started during the SP government and crores of rupees were allocated for the project.

"Chronology of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor; Crores were allocated in the SP government. Acquisition of buildings for the corridor started in the SP government. Honorarium fixed for temple workers. 'PaidalJeevi' tell us that why the cleanliness drive of the Varuna river of the SP government was stopped and what happened to the metro?" Yadav tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi from Monday, during which he will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "At around 1 PM on December 13, Prime Minister will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores."

Chief Ministers of 12 states and deputy chief ministers of nine states will be present during the inauguration of the Vishwanath Corridor project that connects two iconic landmarks in the temple town - the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the Ganga ghats in Varanasi on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that this 'Dham' will give a new global identity to Varanasi.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019. The project was designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with the provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities. (ANI)

