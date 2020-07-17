Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Kerala government on Friday issued an order, stating all banks will remain closed on all Saturdays in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, which aims to contain the further spread on COVID-19 in the state said that "all the banks in the state shall remain closed on Saturdays, in addition to the existing holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays in a month."

In addition, the government has directed all bank managers to ensure that the health advisories are followed strictly during their working hours, including social distancing norms.

As many as 791 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Friday, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 10,275, including 5,376 active cases. While 4,862 people have cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 37. (ANI)

