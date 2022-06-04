Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed confidence that all four candidates of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra will win the Rajya Sabha polls and said they wanted the polls to be deferred so that there is no horse-trading.

Raut accused the BJP of using central investigative agencies against political rivals.

"We wanted to postpone the dates of RS elections so that no horse-trading is being done. BJP's intention is clear, they want to use money & central investigative agencies to destroy the environment. We are in power here, they shouldn't forget this," Raut told reporters.

The Shiv Sena leader said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has four candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections and the ruling alliance will win all four seats.

"MVA has four candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections and it will win all seats. For those who are in doubt about the 6th seat, our Shiv Sena candidate will go to Rajya Sabha after winning with good votes," he added.

The BJP has fielded three candidates in Mahrashtra and there is a contest for the Rajya Sabha seats.

The voting for Rajya Sabha seats will take place on June 10. There is also contest in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana.

Forty-one candidates have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha during the binneial elections. (ANI)

