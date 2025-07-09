Ranchi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has decided to equip all state-run hospitals with free Wi-Fi facilities, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The facility will be available in all district hospitals in a month, while all community health centres and primary health centres will get it in the next six months, he said.

"This initiative is a significant step towards digital healthcare service. With this, people will be able to connect to health portals, important websites, and government schemes while sitting in the hospital premises," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajay Kumar said in a statement.

This service is being introduced to help patients access useful information while waiting at hospitals, he said.

