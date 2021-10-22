New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav underlined the need for initiating the process to resolve all the pending issues between the countries at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) during his discussion with Executive VP of European Green Deal.

Minister held the meeting with the Executive Vice President for European Green Deal, European Union, Frans Timmermans on Thursday to discuss the issues related to COP26, European Union, Indian climate policies and bilateral relations between India and EU, as per the press note released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

"At COP 26, all important pending issues should be resolved mutually taking into account national priorities and circumstances," said Yadav.

The release further said, Yadav highlighted India's ambitious climate action plans under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards a green transition covering the priority areas of renewable energy, sustainable transport including e-vehicles, energy efficiency, forest, and biodiversity conservation, etc.

"Applauding, India's leadership on Climate Actions, Timmermans said that the whole World is in admiration of India's ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030," reads the release.

COP26 is scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 12 at Glasgow in the United Kingdom. (ANI)

