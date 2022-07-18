Allahabad, Jul 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division) of Mathura to expedite and decide within three months an application for a survey of the Shahi Eidgah and Jahanara's mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed by the Sunni Central Waqf Board in the suit.

Justice V C Dixit passed the order while disposing the petition filed by Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and three others.

Also Read | NEET UG 2022 Exam Scam: CBI Busts Racket Appearing in Entrance Exam As Proxy Students, 8 Held.

Senior Advocate Adish Agarwal, along with Shashank Singh, appearing for the petitioner said that on April 14, 2021, an application was filed for conducting a scientific investigation of Shahi Eidgah and Jahanara's mosque before the court of the civil judge, but till date, no heed has been paid to it.

"Thus, being aggrieved by the same, the petitioners have now approached the high court," the counsel said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Refutes Claims of Party MPs Joining Eknath Shinde Camp.

On February 19, 2021, a civil suit titled "Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and Others Vs UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Others" was filed before the court of the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, for removal of encroachment and structure illegally raised by the 'committee of management' of the Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of the Sunni Central Board of Waqf.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)