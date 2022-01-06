Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh saw its biggest single-day jump in the infection in the last several weeks on Thursday, recording 498 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the state's virus count to 2,30,285, a health official said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 3,863 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the state on Thursday.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabbed To Death By Friends After Dispute Over Money.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,655 from 1,216 on Wednesday, the official said.

Sixty more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,24,738, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Dispenses Rs 4,314 Crore Loans to Over 5,06,995 MSMEs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)