New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said in the present competitive environment, not only material knowledge but also spiritual peace and a strong mind are essential for all-round success.

He said today, the world is moving forward with the help of materialistic thinking, but India's uniqueness lies in the fact that its thinking and outlook was modern as well as traditional which is helping the nation surge ahead.

Addressing an event attended by students and parents here, Birla emphasised it is due to India's civilisational values that today all the capable doctors, engineers, and scientists in the developed world are of Indian origin.

Referring to the new and emerging career options in changing times, Birla said the needs and priorities of students were also changing with time.

He noted that careers were emerging in fields such as 5G, AI, data analytics and machine learning.

Instead of seeking employment, Indian youth today have become job providers on the basis of their start-ups and it is this confidence of the youth that is taking the entire nation forward, he said, according to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

