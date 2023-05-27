New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings a day before he inaugurates the new Parliament building.

The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met Modi at his residence and handed him a special gifts including 'Sengols' amid chanting of 'mantras'. Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them. PM Modi Handed Sengol: Ahead of New Parliament Inauguration Ceremony Adheenams Handover The Sengol to Indian Prime Minister (View Pics & Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Adheenams in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuilding, PM Narendra Modi meets the Adheenams at his residence and takes their blessings. The Adheenams handover the #Sengol to the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/Vvnzhidk24 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours.

Sengol Handover to PM Modi

Delhi | Adheenams handover the #Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day before the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuilding pic.twitter.com/emA1QReyVR — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

On Friday, Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the new complex.

