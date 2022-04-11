New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Dairy cooperative GCMMF, which markets products under the Amul brand, on Monday said alternatives to plastic straws are 3-4 times costlier and not effective, adding that such straws do not even account for 0.1 per cent of total plastic consumption.

The government has decided to ban plastic straws that are packaged with small juice and milk beverage packs sold by the food companies with effect from July.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi Lauds India’s Humanitarian Support for Ukraine People.

Despite requests from the industry, the government had refused to give any relaxation.

Agains this backdrop, GCMMF managing director R S Sodhi suggested adopting extended producer responsibility for using straws with milk beverage packs.

Also Read | World Medical Association Writes to PM Narendra Modi Seeking Intervention Over Attacks on Doctors.

"Straws are not even 0.1 per cent of total plastic consumption. The alternatives are at least 3-4 times costlier and not as effective as straw. We are ready to adopt Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for plastic straw," Sodhi told PTI.

EPR guidelines for plastic packaging, which was notified by the environment ministry this February, provides a framework to strengthen the circular economy.

According to the new rules, the producers, importers and brand-owners shall have to provide the details of recycling certificates only from registered recyclers along with the details of quantity sent for end-of-life disposal by June 30 of next financial year while filing annual returns on the online portal of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Amul is expecting an 18 per cent growth in its turnover this fiscal year to around Rs 46,000 crore.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) had posted a marginal growth of 2 per cent during the financial year 2020-21 to Rs 39,200 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)