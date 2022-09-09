Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, saying she has left behind a great and glorious legacy of dedication, humility and commitment.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Also Read | – Active Cases Stand at 0.11% – Recovery Rate Currently at 98.7% – 6,768 Recoveries in … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Taking to Twitter, Amarinder Singh, scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family, said, "My heartfelt condolences to the people of England & the Royal family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Britain's longest reigning monarch, she has left behind a great and glorious legacy of dedication, humility and commitment."

"May she rest in peace," he added.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth Dies At 96: King Charles III Becomes Britain's New Monarch After His Mother's Death, Check New Royal Line Of Succession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)