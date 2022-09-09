London, September 9: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in British history, died on Thursday aged 96. Following Queen Elizabeth's death, her son Charles became the King and is now King Charles III. After this, he has become the oldest person to assume the throne of the British Monarch. The line of succession of the British throne is determined by the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, which asserts that the eldest child will become the monarch. Earlier, the son of a monarch takes precedence over a daughter in the line of succession.

Here’s Who’s Next in Line for the British Throne:

Prince William: Next in line after King Charles III is William, the Duke of Cambridge. He is the elder son of Charles and his first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, who famously died in 1997 in a car crash. Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: Prince Charles Succeeds As King of Britain.

Prince George: Following William is his eldest child, George, who was born in 2013 and is 9 years old as of today. After George, the less likely heirs of the British throne are George’s younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis of Cambridge, 4.

Prince Harry: The next in line to the throne would be William’s younger brother Prince Harry, 37 if the line of succession makes it this far. Following Harry, his children, Archie and Lilibet, are in line for the throne. Lilibet is named for Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname is now her great-granddaughter’s name.

Prince Andrew: Elizabeth’s middle son Andrew, who is also known as the Duke of York. In January, Queen Elizabeth stripped him of all his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities after he was accused of abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old.

Princess Beatrice: After Andrew, the next in line is his daughter Beatrice, and his granddaughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who was born nearly a year ago. Followed by Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie’s son, August Brooksbank.

Prince Edward: After the long list comes Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his two children, James and Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

Elizabeth remained queen for 70 years when she took the throne after the death of her father, King George VI in 1952. Meanwhile, the Queen's death triggered an outpouring of condolences across the globe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).