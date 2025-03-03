New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Amazon Web Services plans to invest USD 8.2 billion in Maharashtra by 2029-30 to deploy latest and best compute facility and cloud management services, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The minister said that Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to significantly increase employment in India as well.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Massive Salary Hike on Cards for Central Government Employees, Here's What To Expect.

"The team of Amazon Web Services met today. They explained their entire plan of investing about USD 8.2 billion in Maharashtra in the coming few years going into 2029-30," Vaishnaw said.

He said AWS is very optimistic about growth in India.

Also Read | CAG Report on Health Referred to PAC; 'Expose of Widespread Corruption', Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

"They are bringing the latest technologies, they are deploying the latest GPUs which is what they shared today. They are deploying some of the best compute facilities and cloud Management Services in India.

"Along with the investment, there will be significant growth in employment also. Amazon web services shared that they will be adding a significant number of jobs in India in the coming years," Vaishnaw said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)