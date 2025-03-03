Mumbai, March 3: The Union Cabinet has approved the 8th Pay Commission, slated to revise salaries for central government employees. A key point of contention is the "fitment factor," which determines the magnitude of the salary increase under the 8th Pay Commission.

Amid the curiosity surrounding the hike and other changes, the government has yet to appoint the chairman and two members of the CPC. While the names might be announced soon, the centre of attention remains on the terms of reference (ToR) on which the CPC will work. According to reports, the ToR is likely to be finalised by April 2025. 8th Pay Commission: Know How to Calculate Salary Hike as Fitment Factor May Increase Basic Pay by 40-50%.

What is Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to adjust the base salaries and pensions of government employees. A factor of 2.57, as requested by the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), translates to a 157% salary hike.

Impact of a 2.57 Fitment Factor:

The current minimum salary of INR 18,000 would rise to INR 46,260, and the minimum pension of INR 9,000 would increase to INR 23,130. 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Seeks Uniform Fitment Factor for Central Govt Employees Regardless of Pay Bands.

Debate Over Fitment Factor:

The 7th Pay Commission also used a 2.57 fitment factor. Former finance secretary Subhash Garg deemed demands for a 2.86 factor unrealistic and suggested a 1.92 factor.

A 1.92 factor would raise the minimum salary to INR 34,560 (a 92% increase). NC-JCM maintained that 2.57 or higher is necessary, citing outdated calculation methods that don't reflect modern living costs, such as the expense of internet access. The 7th pay commission used the 15th ILC resolution of 1957, and the Dr Aykroyd’s formula.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026, though potential delays are possible.

