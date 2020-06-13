Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Ambala Police Nabs Two with Smack

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:42 PM IST
India News | Ambala Police Nabs Two with Smack

Ambala, Jun 13 (PTI) The Ambala police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a BJP leader's son, after founding them in possession of around 60 grams of smack, an official said.

A Special Task Force team of Ambala police made the arrests when acting on a tip off, it intercepted a car on the National Highway near Ambala Cantt and recovered smack from the two persons travelling in the vehicle, Ambala's Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video.

One of the accused is the son of a local BJP leader, a police official confirmed.

Jorwal said a case was registered against the accused in Parao police station of Ambala Cantt. The duo were brought to Parao police station for further investigation.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 2,134 New COVID-19 Cases and 57 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Reaches 38,958: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

